Kejriwal condoles death of ex-Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg on Sunday.

"I am saddened to hear the news of the demise of senior leader of Delhi BJP Shri Mange Ram Garg ji. May God give peace to his soul and give his family strength to bear this suffering," Kejriwal tweeted.

The 82-year-old BJP leader passed away at 7.30 am at a private hospital here.

An ex-MLA, Garg had held several posts in Delhi BJP. (ANI)

