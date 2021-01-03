Kejriwal congratulates nation after emergency approval of 2 COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated people as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) given approval for the emergency use of two vaccines on Sunday.



"Congratulations to all the people of our country. DCGI has given approval to the emergency use of two vaccines made in India. This is a positive direction in the path of our fight against COVID-19. I salute those doctors and scientists who have worked hard day and night, and because of them we reached here," Kejriwal tweeted.

The COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in any emergency situation by DCGI today.

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today. (ANI)

