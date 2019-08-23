Kejriwal defamation case: Delhi HC seeks response from AAP govt, Vijender Gupta

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the AAP government and BJP leader Vijender Gupta on a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking quashing of the defamation suit filed against him.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri sought the response on the plea by November 20, the next date of hearing.

On August 20, Kejriwal had moved the court for quashing of the complaint filed against him by Vijender Gupta. He had also requested the court to quash the summons issued to him in the matter.

Kejriwal and Sisodia are both currently out on bail. Gupta, in his complaint, had accused the duo of maligning his image by allegedly accusing him of a conspiracy to kill the AAP chief. (ANI)

