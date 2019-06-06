Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (right).
Kejriwal defamation suit by Vijender Gupta: Delhi court posts matter for June 24

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:33 IST

New Delhi (India) Jun 6 (ANI): A local court on Thursday posted for June 24 the examination of statements in the defamation suit filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly attempting to 'frame' BJP leader Vijender Gupta in an alleged assassination plot against Kejriwal.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal admitted the matter and fixed June 24 as the date for examination of Gupta and his witnesses' statements for proving charges against the Aam Aadmi Party top two.
BJP leader Gupta had filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal and Sisodia for attempting to 'frame' him in an alleged assassination plot against Kejriwal.
Gupta, in his plea, accused Kejriwal of "maligning" his image after they accused BJP and Vijender of being a part of an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the AAP chief by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi was killed.
The defamation suit has been filed under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for "willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously" defaming the complainant, "on wholly and completely false, frivolous, unjustifiable and scandalous grounds and thereby, harming the goodwill and reputation of the complainant, within the political fraternity, media, friends, family, colleagues and in society at large."
Gupta has also alleged that in the recent past, in order to make political gains, Kejriwal allegedly scripted the slap-gate during a road-show in the capital city on May 5. AAP had blamed the BJP for the incident.
Earlier on May 21, Gupta had sent a legal notice to Kejriwal and Sisodia for allegedly attempting to "frame him" in an alleged assassination plot against Kejriwal.
Gupta has also alleged that Kejriwal and Sisodia have made several tweets with baseless allegations against him. Gupta has 118K followers, while Kejriwal and Sisodia have 14.9 million and 1.8 million followers respectively, who might have read their tweets.
"While Kejriwal's tweet was retweeted 3,194 times and that of Sisodia's was re-tweeted 1,301 times. Not only that. Twitter being a public platform, it might have reached and read by so many other people in and outside Delhi," said the complainant. (ANI)

iocl