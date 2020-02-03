Kejriwal doing 'Jinnah politics', AAP should rename itself to Muslim League: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is doing "Jinnah politics" and asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to rename itself to Muslim League.

"I want to say that the Aam Aadmi Party should change its name to Muslim League. They are doing the same politics as that of the Muslim League. They are doing of politics of divide and Muslim vote bank. They are against Yogi's speech. Only those people will be afraid of Yogi who are standing by anti-nationals, terrorists, traitors, and rioters. Yogi has stopped rioters in Uttar Pradesh," Mishra told ANI.

"In Delhi, buses were burnt and policemen were beaten up. AAP and Congress are behind this. Arvind Kejriwal is doing Jinnah politics," he said.

The AAP had urged the Election Commission of India to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Delhi over his remarks linking Kejriwal with Pakistan.

Speaking on the Shaheen Bagh protests against the new citizenship law, the BJP leader said: "Manish Sisodia said he is standing by people at Shaheen Bagh. I think it is all political drama to garner 20 per cent Muslim votes. But 80 per cent people are angry and they will give an answer through their vote."

The Election Commission had earlier placed a temporary ban on Kapil Mishra from campaigning for Delhi assembly elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct over his tweet where he termed the ensuing Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between India and Pakistan.

Mishra, a former AAP minister, is contesting for the BJP from Model Town assembly constituency.

The national capital will go to polls on February 8 for the 70-seat assembly with the counting of votes scheduled for February 11. (ANI)

