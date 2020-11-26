Kejriwal expresses support for farmers, says peaceful protest is Constitutional right

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came out in support of Punjab farmers and their protest against the Centre's recently passed farm laws, saying that peaceful protest was a Constitutional right and the use of water cannons against them was a crime.

"All the three farming Bills (now Acts) of the Central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing these, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water cannons are being turned on them. This crime against farmers is absolutely wrong. Peaceful protest is their Constitutional right," Kejriwal tweeted.

This comes after the police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala in Haryana, to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against Centre's farm laws that were passed earlier in September.



Earlier in the day, police personnel were deployed at the border in anticipation of the farmer's protests. Police are using drones to monitor the situation.

Security has also been tightened at the Delhi-Haryana border near Faridabad and Singhu village. Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)