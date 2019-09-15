Kejriwal goes among public to spread awareness on dengue

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited several areas in the national capital on Sunday to spread awareness on '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' campaign which aims to combat dengue menace.

Speaking to the media in Tri Nagar area, Kejriwal urged the people to check their houses every Sunday for 10 minutes for clean standing water.

"A mega campaign against dengue is being carried out across Delhi. I am very happy that people are participating in it. Since it is Sunday, I first checked my home and now I am visiting several areas in Delhi to ask people whether they checked their homes," he said.

He further said: "Dengue mosquito cannot fly more than 200 meters so if there is any dengue mosquito, it means whether it was born in your home or that of your neighbour. If you can check for 10 minutes every Sunday, there is no chance that dengue mosquito could take birth."

Kejriwal urged the BJP to take part in the campaign, maintaining that "mosquito do not see which party one belongs to".

On September 1, Kejriwal had launched the campaign '#10Hafte10Baje10Minute'.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clean and stagnant water, and they thrive in this season.

The campaign has garnered support from several celebrities including former cricketer Kapil Dev, Bollywood actor Tapsee Pannu, Emran Hashmi, and Swara Bhaskar. (ANI)