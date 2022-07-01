Kejriwal Government to provide educational support to Tihar Jail inmates

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): To help Tihar Jail inmates reintegrate better with the society after completion of their jail term, the Kejriwal government will now provide them with skill training and educational support. Prior to this, Delhi Government school teachers will study their educational background and potential skills.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the DG (Prison) Sandeep Goel, Secretary, Education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the Education department including the teachers working with jail inmates on Thursday, to discuss the details of the project.

Speaking about this project, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''Our government believes that the right education is the only way to set the right mindset among people and help them lead a better and meaningful life. There are nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar Jail who are serving their terms. We now need to understand their educational background and their own interests in future education or skilling.''



While giving details about the project, Manish Sisodia said, ''Under this project, our teachers will talk to the inmates to understand their educational background and skill needs, and accordingly, new programmes will be designed for them. Further, the study will also help the government understand the gaps in the education system, due to which crimes are still happening in the society.''

Manish Sisodia also directed the teachers to interact very diligently and sensitively. He also added that teachers should ensure that they are able to understand inmates' unique skills to the table during conversation and highlight their areas of interest for working in future.

It is to be noted that the Delhi government already runs an educational programme in Tihar jail and its additional complexes in Rohini and Mandoli, where government teachers have been appointed by the Directorate of Education and are taking classes weekly. Now, these teachers will support the government with this study. (ANI)

