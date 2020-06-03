Kejriwal govt constitutes committee to prepare report on situation of hospitals in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Delhi Government has constituted a 5-member committee of doctors to prepare a report on the situation of hospitals in the national capital, availability of medical facilities, and also on providing medical aid to patients from outside Delhi.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, IP University will be the chairman of the committee which will also look into areas where the strengthening of health facilities infrastructure is necessary for better management of COVID-19 in Delhi.

Earlier, Chief Arvind Minister Kejriwal announced the sealing of borders of the national capital for the next one week citing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"If we open the borders, people from across the States will come to Delhi for medical treatment and all the available beds will be occupied," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 22,132 coronavirus cases in Delhi including 9,243 cured/discharged/migrated and 556 deaths. (ANI)

