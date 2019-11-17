BJP MP Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Kejriwal govt failed to provide safe drinking water, converted Delhi into gas chamber: Manoj Tiwari

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari on Sunday targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that his government has converted the capital into a gas chamber and has failed to provide safe drinking water to people in the past 5 years of its governance.
"Earlier, we took samples of water from places like Badarpur and Burari. All 300 samples were failed in the test and Kejriwal questioned the Centre that why other states were not involved. Rather than worrying about Delhi residents, he got angry," the Delhi BJP chief told ANI.
"Now, 11 samples of tap water were taken from 20 states each. All Delhi samples did not clear the test. It is clear to Delhi people that the national capital has been converted into a gas chamber and poisonous water has been provided in the past 5 years of the Kejriwal government," he said.
Tiwari's response comes a day after Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that tap water in Delhi and several other cities did not comply with the requirements according to a study conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

"Mumbai tops ranking released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for quality of tap water. Delhi is at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters," he said.
Asked about 'missing' posters of BJP East Delhi lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir which have surfaced in ITO area, Tiwari said: "They will blame someone for their failures but the question is who will come to answer the problems faced by Delhiites."
The posters cropped up after 38-year-old Gambhir had skipped the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting, over air pollution in the national capital on November 15.

The meeting was ultimately called off as MPs and bureaucrats were absent.

The AAP criticised the former cricket star for not attending the meeting, saying he was "busy enjoying" in Indore, at a time when Delhi is reeling under severe air pollution levels.
Responding to AAP's criticism, Gambhir on Friday said the people will judge him by his work and not by the propaganda spread by the minions of the "honest Chief Minister" of Delhi. (ANI)

