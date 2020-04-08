Kejriwal holds COVID-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting, via video-conferencing, with members of Parliament from Delhi on Wednesday regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.

MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, representing the national capital, were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed a total of 576 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi so far, out of which 35 patients are in ICUs and eight on ventilators. (ANI)

