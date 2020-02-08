Kejriwal holds meeting to review EVMs security after Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): After polling for 70 Assembly seats concluded in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is conducting a meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness for the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders Prashant Kishor, Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai are present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda has called a review meeting of party leaders on Saturday at 8:30 pm in view of the concluded Assembly elections.



Prominent Delhi BJP leaders are scheduled to attend the meeting called by Nadda.



The exit polls have predicted that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi election.



The BJP is expected to improve its numbers but is likely to finish a distant second, according to the exit polls.



The exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital. (ANI)

