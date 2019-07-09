Kejriwal is working for himself: Sapna Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Newly inducted BJP member Sapna Chaudhary on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of working for himself and not the people.

"Kejriwal believes he is the king and everyone else is a child. He thinks people will not understand what he is doing...He is working for himself, not the people," she told ANI.

Replying to a question on her role in the party, Chaudhary said that she will do whatever BJP tells her.

"Connecting with the public is most important for a leader. As an artist or performer, we are far away from the people. So, I will try and connect with people first. As far as my role in the party goes, I will do whatever I am told," she said.

Asked whether she would prefer to represent Delhi or Haryana, Chaudhary said, "People of the entire country are close to my heart. Everyone is equal to me."

While Assembly polls in Haryana are due later this year, elections in Delhi will be held next year.

A Haryanvi singer and dancer, she joined BJP on Sunday in the presence of its Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari.

On people having awards in the past, she said, "It is wrong to question the prime minister's policies. When people think they are not getting enough attention, they do such things. If you want to do something good, then go to an old age home or orphanage. I do not believe a person needs a seat, tag or election to do good for the people." (ANI)

