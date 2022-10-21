"Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers": BJP leader Tajinder Bagga during his protest

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Friday protested outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the cracker ban imposed by the government in the national capital.

The BJP leader accused Delhi CM of following Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and said, "Kejriwal isn't the first leader to impose a ban on crackers, Aurangzeb during his rule had banned crackers".

He further alleged that the Delhi CM has been targeting the Hindu festivals time and again.

"Kejriwal imposed restrictions on Chatt pooja celebrations, immersion during Durga pooja was restricted, on Dussehra, there were restrictions on burning the effigy of Ravana with firecrackers," the BJP leader said.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed the AAP leader Raj Pal Anand after he burst crackers post the press conference held by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

"We want to meet Chief Minister Kejriwal. This is a very peaceful protest, similar to what Kejriwal had done when he wanted to meet the Prime Minister. Kejriwal staged a number of protests outside the PM's residence, at Rajghat and even at India Gate. He is our role model and we are following in CM Kejriwal's footsteps," said Bagga.

The protest comes days after the Delhi government not just banned crackers but imposed fines and jail sentences for bursting crackers.



Replying to which the BJP said that the Delhi government should atleast permit green crackers.

"Delhi government should take inspiration from other states where they have allowed green crackers to curb the pollution," said Bagga.

Earlier on October 19, Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fines and jail terms in case of violation.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said "This year as well, there is a ban on production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers."

"Sale or storage of firecrackers in Delhi can be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment for three years," he said.

The Minister further said that strict action will be taken against those bursting crackers before Diwali.

"Strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is a provision of a fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers," he further said. (ANI)

