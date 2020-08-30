Kejriwal lauds start of metro operations from Sept 7 under Unlock 4

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to resume functioning of the metro from September 7 under Unlock 4 guidelines, which gave further relaxations in restrictions imposed to deal with the situation created by COVID-19.

"I am glad that the metro has been permitted to start its operations from Sep 7 in a phased manner," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday, gave nod for the functioning of the metro.

The metro operations were have been suspended since March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, SOP will be issued by MOHUA," MHA said in a release. (ANI)