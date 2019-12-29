Kejriwal lays foundation stone for 1,164-bed hospital in Sirspur village

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the 1,164-bed hospital in Sirspur village here.

Addressing the crowd at the event, the Chief Minister said, "AAP government will build a hospital accommodating 1,164 beds in the first phase and 1,500 beds will be added later. In January, the construction works will begin. The construction works of the hospital will be completed in 36 months."

He added, "Our government has made all the treatments, tests, medicines in all government hospitals in Delhi free. It is for both the rich and the poor. All the opposition parties are busy attacking me over this and I want to ask the people of Delhi, am I doing something wrong by making treatment free?"

Simultaneously, work on a 650-bed hospital is going to start in Madipur Vidhan Sabha for which funds have been sanctioned, the Chief Minister added.

Kejriwal also announced that free travel in buses for women and free electricity up to 200 units shall continue for the next five years if the Aam Aadmi Party government is re-elected in the upcoming elections in Delhi. (ANI)

