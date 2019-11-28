Kejriwal not to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony due to private engagements

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

According to information, Kejriwal won't be attending due to his private engagements

However, leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will attend the event at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal, DMK president and Congress Chief Ministers have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

"Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. To give respect to the farmers, family members of those farmers who committed suicide have also been invited," Sena leader Vinayak Raut said.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

The political development came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test".

Supreme Court had asked the Fadnavis government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.

In a sudden turn of events, both Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

