Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Addressing the media after the prayers, Aam Aadmi Party National conveyer said, "We have a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow to include Ayodhya to the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in Delhi."

Earlier today, Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

On Monday, he joined the Maha Aarti on the bank of the river Sarayu, worshipped the Goddess and took her blessings.

This development comes in days before the festival of Diwali that will be celebrated across the country on November 3-4. In North India, the festival marks the homecoming of Lord Rama (along with Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman) to the city of Ayodhya after defeating the demon Ravana.

Also, this visit by Kejriwal comes just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022.

Notably, AAP will also contest the elections in the state. (ANI)