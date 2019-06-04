File Pic Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
File Pic Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, other ministers to reach out to common people

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 20:36 IST

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues will reach out to common citizens from Tuesday and will directly interact with them to take stock of the ground situation, get feedback, and monitor various projects and their progress.
This comes after AAP drew blank in recently held Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The party is now eyeing on Delhi Assembly elections due early next year.
The ministers would take stock of schools, hospitals, public dealing offices and other facilities of Delhi government to get a first-hand account of their functioning and will get direct feedback on a day to day facilities like water, power, roads, healthcare, PDS etc. from the public.
"Kejriwal had already conducted 'padyatras' in Deoli and Tuglakabad and interacted with the local residents. He will continue with his visits to different parts of Delhi to take stock of the ongoing projects of different departments in the city apart from interacting with residents and knowing their problems," said a press statement.
"While Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, on Monday visited 7-schools (6-under construction and one completed) in Delhi to take stock of the construction works of the schools. He will be visiting government schools and Aanganwadis apart from taking reality checks of various infrastructure projects like Signature Bridge etc," it read.
Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain will be taking stock of hospitals, clinics, roads, construction projects of PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control apart from interacting with people on issues like power, healthcare and other public services and utilities, it said (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:21 IST

Bihar: Opposition ups ante amid reports of strained ties between BJP, JDU

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Reports of strained ties between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United (JDU) has raised the political temperature in Bihar with key opposition parties uniting in lashing out at the two parties.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

2 nabbed, 200 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Task Force Police on Monday arrested two persons and seized from them 200 kilograms marijuana (ganja) in Chatrinaka, Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

Jagan Reddy directs officials to prioritise Polavaram project completion

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give top priority to the completion of the Polavaram project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

VHP, saints meet over Ram Temple, say will pressurize govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Following a meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders with saints over the Ram Temple issue, Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said they will pressurise the government for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, 18-year-old electrocuted

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): As heavy rain accompanied by hail storm and gusty winds lashed parts of Hyderabad city, an 18-year-old boy was electrocuted supposedly after his umbrella came in contact with an electric pole.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Moradabad students invent 'sandal-drone' security system for women

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety of women, students of an engineering college in Moradabad claim to have invented a sandal-drone security system equipped with GPS.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Hyderabad: Sale of vermicelli skyrockets ahead of Eid

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With Eid around the corner, sale of vermicelli has shot up significantly in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

MP: With Bhojtal on the verge of drying up, mayor demands all-party meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With the water level in city's Bhojtal inching closer to dead storage level, city Mayor Anand Sharma has demanded an all-party meeting to be convened over the looming water crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for setting wife on fire

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a businessman accused of setting his wife on fire after a heated argument.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

Vadodara: 18 specially-abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): Eighteen specially-abled couples tied the knot here on Monday in a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by private individuals with the support of city residents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

MP: Information Commissioner serves notice to Satna police on...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Taking strict cognisance of Satna police's failure to provide details of no-parking challans issued in the past, Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner Rahul Singh on Monday issued a notice to the former officials of the department regarding discrepancie

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:09 IST

Faced with acute shortage, Bhilwara residents lock water...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Faced with acute water shortage and an unstable supply of drinking water, residents of Parasrampura village in Hurda panchayat are keeping their water containers locked to prevent theft of drinking water.

Read More
iocl