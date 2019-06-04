Kejriwal, other ministers to reach out to common people

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues will reach out to common citizens from Tuesday and will directly interact with them to take stock of the ground situation, get feedback, and monitor various projects and their progress.

This comes after AAP drew blank in recently held Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The party is now eyeing on Delhi Assembly elections due early next year.

The ministers would take stock of schools, hospitals, public dealing offices and other facilities of Delhi government to get a first-hand account of their functioning and will get direct feedback on a day to day facilities like water, power, roads, healthcare, PDS etc. from the public.

"Kejriwal had already conducted 'padyatras' in Deoli and Tuglakabad and interacted with the local residents. He will continue with his visits to different parts of Delhi to take stock of the ongoing projects of different departments in the city apart from interacting with residents and knowing their problems," said a press statement.

"While Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, on Monday visited 7-schools (6-under construction and one completed) in Delhi to take stock of the construction works of the schools. He will be visiting government schools and Aanganwadis apart from taking reality checks of various infrastructure projects like Signature Bridge etc," it read.

Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain will be taking stock of hospitals, clinics, roads, construction projects of PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control apart from interacting with people on issues like power, healthcare and other public services and utilities, it said (ANI)

