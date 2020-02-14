Kejriwal pays 'soulful tribute' to Pulwama bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid his tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 last year.

"A soulful tribute to the soldiers who were martyred on this day in the terrorist attack in Pulwama," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their homage to personnel and said that "the country will never forget them and their sacrifice."

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned who has been held accountable for the "security lapses" and also asked about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack.

It was around 3:00 pm on this day last year, when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.



Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted by the suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district.



Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after the convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack.



Nationwide protests erupted against the dastardly terror attack even as the country bid goodbye to its bravehearts. Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response.



Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)