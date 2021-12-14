Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 to every woman in Uttarakhand if AAP comes to power

Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], December 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the party will give Rs 1,000 to every woman in Uttarakhand who is above 18 years of age if it comes to power after the assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttarakhand's Kashipur today, Kejriwal said, "We will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1,000 per month."

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Kejriwal said that the political leaders have worsened the condition of Uttarakhand during their tenures in the last 20 years.

"I am not a political leader. I do not know how to do politics. We only know how to work. We have given 10 lakh jobs to people in Delhi and will give you here also," he said.

"What have the political leaders done here? These leaders have worsened the condition of the state during their tenures in the last 20 years. We will provide you with jobs (if we come to power). I know how to provide jobs to people," he added.

Further, the AAP National Convenor lauded the party's Chief Minister face, Ajay Kothiyal, for redeveloping Kedarnath.

"Kedarnath was completely destroyed. But, our leader Ajay Kothiyal has re-developed it. Now we will start the redevelopment of Uttarakhand," he said.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. (ANI)