Kejriwal reviews relief operations with officials for violence-hit people

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a meeting with the government officials over the relief operations in violence-hit areas of North-East Delhi.

He said that the administration has received 69 forms claiming ex gratia amount, which will be disbursed by Sunday.

"We have held a review meeting with all department officials. Our first priority is to bring the lives of people on track. Violence has stopped now. Many people have left their houses. They should return. Our intention is to ensure communal harmony among communities," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"We have received 69 forms from the people who claimed ex gratia. They will get an initial ex gratia amount by tomorrow. Ex gratia amount is given to the kin of the dead, injured, and the people whose houses were burnt fully or partially. SDMs will ensure forms reach each violence-affected house," he said.

The Chief Minister said that 18 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been appointed in four violence-affected divisions to do an assessment of the losses.

"We are trying to provide all possible help to the people. We have announced compensation. Four sub-divisions are affected. We have appointed 18 SDMs there. We met SDMs today. We have asked SDMs to do an assessment of the losses. SDMs will ensure forms for ex gratia reach each violence-affected house," he said.

Kejriwal said the accommodation facilities have been ensured for the people whose houses are burnt in the violence.

"Food arrangements have been made. We have made stay facilities in night shelters and community shelters for the people whose hoses were burnt," he said.

He said the roads in the affected areas are being cleaned and street lights are being fixed.

At least 42 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for four days.

Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in violence. He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said that in-house exams in schools have been postponed till March 7.

"No government school was burnt. Only one private school was burnt. In-house exams in schools have been postponed till March 7. We have requested the CBSE to consider postponing exams as students are in trauma right now," he said.

"All government, government-aided and private recognised schools of North-East Delhi district will remain closed for students till March 7, 2020. New dates of annual exams for schools in the district will be announced shortly. The heads and staff of these schools will attend the schools as usual," a circular issued by the Directorate of Education's Examination Cell reads. (ANI)

