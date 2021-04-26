Kejriwal seeks help from leading industrialists in combating COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to prominent industrialists of India, seeking their help in combating the ferocious second COVID wave in the country.

In his letter, Kejriwal said he would be grateful if the leading industrialists, involved in using or producing oxygen and can help with transporting oxygen in cryogenic tankers, come to Delhi's assistance in its time of need.

He wrote that due to an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it was falling woefully short of its oxygen requirements. He wrote that Delhi does not produce any oxygen, and currently faces an acute shortage of oxygen. Kejriwal wrote that while the central government is helping Delhi in this regard, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate.

In the letter, Kejriwal wrote, "As you are aware there is a severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to an unprecedented rise in COVID cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to Delhi are woefully short of our requirements."

"The central government is also helping us in this regard. However, the intensity of the spread is so severe that it is rendering inadequate."

"I understand that your organisation either uses, produces or can come in possession of oxygen. I would be grateful if you could provide us any stocks of oxygen, along with cryogenic tankers for its movement. We would also welcome any help in the import of cryogenic oxygen tankers from any other country. Kindly treat this as an SOS. I would be personally grateful for your support," he added. (ANI)