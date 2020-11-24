Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's intervention over stubble burning, says COVID-19 cases in Delhi declining

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning and also informed the coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing after November 10.

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various states over the COVID-19 situation is currently underway.

Citing pollution as an important factor behind surge of coronavirus cases, Kejriwal also sought PM Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states, especially in view of recent bio decomposer.

According to Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kejriwal informed the Prime Minister that Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 COVID-19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. "Since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors including pollution," he said in the meeting.

He also sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till the "third wave" lasts.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that pollution caused by stubble-burning has led to the high number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states is one of the factors behind air pollution in winters in the national capital. The Central government has set up the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas to combat air pollution.

As per data by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) dated November 5, around 40,000 incidents of stubble burning have been reported so far this year.

Kejriwal had earlier claimed that the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decompose 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among those are present at the meeting, being held via video conferencing. (ANI)