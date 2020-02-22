Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump's Delhi school event

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's names have been dropped from the school event where US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit on February 25.

Sources claim that both were to attend the programme since the school comes under the government of Delhi.

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25.

Melania after reaching Hyderabad House here on February 25 will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children. The school is getting ready to welcome the First Lady of the US.

Sources, who are engaged in arranging the visit of the First Lady Melania Trump, said that she would witness the programmes organised by the children followed by a short meeting with the staff.

The school, which is situated in the residential area of Moti Bagh, will have massive security arrangements as well. Multi-layered security will be provided to her apart from the security cover of the US agencies.

After meeting kids, she is expected to attend famous Happiness Classes started by the Delhi government.The Happiness class was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)