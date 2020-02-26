Kejriwal, Sisodia visit violence-affected North-East Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited violence-affected areas in north-east district of the national capital.

The two leaders interacted with locals at Johripur following a Delhi High Court's orders that 'the Chief Minister and Deputy CM should also visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people.'

"We are going to the affected areas to take stock of the situation. We will tell you after we do that," Kejriwal had said earlier after meeting the DCP of North-East Delhi.

Earlier today, a division bench of the Delhi High Court asked some of the highest functionaries in the State and the Central governments to personally meet the victims and their families.

Twenty-two people have died and over 190 injured so far in the violence after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted on Sunday. (ANI)