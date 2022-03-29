Kejriwal terms Delhi Budget as India's first 'Rozgaar Budget'

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that keeping employment as the central focus, the Delhi budget is the country's first 'Rozgaar Budget'.

Speaking to media, Kejriwal said, "Employment used to be the issue that was only discussed during election campaigns, after that nobody used to address that issue. For the first time since independence, a budget has been made keeping employment as its central focus."

The CM added, "Ours is independent India's first 'Rozgaar Budget'. Educated youth are still struggling for jobs and in the last few years, demonetization, GST, and pandemic have worsened the job scenario."

Targeting the central government, Kejriwal said, "They hindered 'Mohalla clinic' files, then they restricted the files on CCTVs but somehow we got them passed. For the last 25 years, governments were meant to delay and hinder the work. For the first time, there's a government that believes in working for people."

Kejriwal said, "Some governments passed anti-begging acts as they lacked humanity. But, in this budget, we have decided to make boarding schools worth Rs 10 crore for vagrant children who beg and dance at traffic signals, where all of their needs will be taken care of."

In Delhi Budget 2022-23, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the rehabilitation of children living on the road and traffic signals.

After the budget session on Tuesday, the National Convenor of AAP said that the ideology of AAP has 3 pillars 'love for country', 'honesty' and 'humanity'.

Delhi Finance Minister Sisodia had earlier presented a budget of Rs. 75,800 crore for the year 2022-23. Last year the budget which he presented was of Rs 69,000 cr. (ANI)