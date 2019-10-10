Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal to address C40 summit via video conferencing tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday address the 'C40 Climate Change Summit' through video conferencing on solutions to tackle air pollution, said the Delhi government in a statement on Thursday.
The C40 Summit, which connects more than 90 of the world's leading cities to take bold climate action and build a healthier and more sustainable future, started in Denmark on October 9 and will conclude on October 12.
According to the government, Kejriwal has accepted the request of the summit's organisers to deliver his address through video conferencing in the session titled - Breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief will also address a joint press conference through video conferencing with Mayors of six major world cities at 12 noon (Indian Standard Time) on Friday.
This comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs denied permission to an eight-member delegation led by Kejriwal to fly to Copenhagen to be part of the event, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied and the conference is meant for Mayors, not for Chief Ministers.
Kejriwal is expected to share his experiences on how Delhi has been successful in reducing air pollution by 25 per cent during the last five years.
"The Chief Minister is also likely to share the experience of how Delhi became the first city in the world to successfully implement the odd-even experiment for restricting vehicular traffic on the roads of the city, which led to a reduction in air pollution in the national capital," the statement read. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:47 IST

Delhi: Police detain 4 men who beat up guard on hospital premises

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A security guard in New Delhi was beaten up by four persons on the premises of the Holy Family Hospital after he allegedly asked them for a parking slip.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:38 IST

Goa: Kamat demands clearance of pending dues to Women SHG...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday demanded for clearance of bills of the Women Self Help Groups who are providing mid-day meals to the school children in Goa and stated that accused the state education department of failing to do so for last four months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:38 IST

Piyush Goyal to attend 9th RCEP Intersessional Ministerial...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to attend the ninth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Intersessional Ministerial meeting in Bangkok from October 11 to 12.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Chennai: Exotic species of juvenile pythons, lizards seized from...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Exotic species of juvenile pythons and lizards were seized on Thursday at Chennai International Airport here by Customs officials who detained two men in this connection.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:26 IST

Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, judicial inquiry

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The advocate, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a court here raising questions over the probe carried out by the Bihar Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:20 IST

Delhi: One arrested for duping job-seekers on pretext of foreign...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of duping people of Rs 2 Lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:19 IST

Southern Command Territorial Army Banner awarded to 154 Infantry...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The coveted 'Southern Command Territorial Army Banner' for the year 2018-19 has been awarded to 154 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:11 IST

To do away with 'favouritism' charges, Army Headquarters takes...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Amid complaints of favouritism in its medical branch, the powers of transfer and deployment of doctors in the Army have been given to the Army Headquarters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:02 IST

K'taka: Cleanliness drive organised at Sakrebyle Elephant Camp...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): As part of the wildlife week celebration, Shivamogga environmentalists with forest department officials on Thursday organised a cleanliness drive at the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:51 IST

After Tejas Express, govt planning to privatise 50 railway...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): After the success of India's first private train Tejas Express, the government is now planning to hand over the development of 50 railway stations and operations of about 150 trains to private players.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:48 IST

By 2023, States will have to pay 65 pc more for paramilitary's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): All Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) will now have to spend more money if they want to deploy paramilitary forces in their respective areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:46 IST

Telangana: Man files complaint against GHMC for not filling up potholes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In a bid to draw the attention of the authorities, a local resident of Hyderabad filed a complaint against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to address the poor condition of roads, the cause of accidents in the city.

Read More
iocl