Kejriwal to convene all-party meeting to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Thursday convene an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The meeting comes a day after the Chief Minister had visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and said that doctors there had agreed to increase additional 232 intensive care unit beds in the next 2 days.

"Visited GTB hospital. Doctors here agreed to increase additional 232 ICU beds in next 2 days. In all, we will increase 663 ICU beds in all Delhi government hospitals in next few days. Centre increasing another 750 ICU beds. Despite such a huge spike, our doctors have managed the situation very well," Chief Minister Kejriwal had tweeted on Wednesday.



When asked about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Kejriwal had said efforts have been made to reduce the number of cases and also to provide timely treatment to patients.

On November 15, Kejriwal had attended a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

As many as 7,486 new positive cases were recorded in Delhi, including 6,901 recoveries and 131 deaths in the past 24 hours in the national capital, said the health department on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 5,03,084 including 42,458 active cases, 4,52,683 recoveries and 7,943 deaths. (ANI)

