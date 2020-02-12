Kejriwal to meet Delhi LG Anil Baijal today

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A day after securing a massive victory in Delhi Assembly polls, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will on Wednesday meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at around 11.30 am.

As Kejriwal will be elected as the leader of the legislative party today, he will hold a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence, later in the day.

On Tuesday, Baijal had extended greetings to Kejriwal for his party's astounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.



"Congratulations and best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for winning the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020," LG had tweeted.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

