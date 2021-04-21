Kejriwal to meet LG over COVID situation in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be holding a meeting today to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Issues like the insufficient oxygen supply, rapidly inceasing COVID-19 cases and deaths will be taken up in the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had flagged a critical shortage of oxygen in Delhi, informing that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen was available in most hospitals of the state.

"In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only. If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives. No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen," Sisodia had told ANI.

Kejriwal too requested the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to the national capital.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Kejriwal tweeted.

He had earlier made a similar appeal to the central government, saying that hospitals in the national capital are running low on oxygen as well as ICU beds.

Meanwhile, the rapid rise in cases and increasing requests for either RT-PCR or antigen tests has abruptly forced a majority of private laboratories to stop collecting swab samples even from testing centres for at least two days.

Delhi recorded 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 28,395 new cases of COVID-19. There are currently 85,575 active cases in the national capital. (ANI)