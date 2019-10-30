Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rides in a DTC bus on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rides in a DTC bus on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Kejriwal travels by DTC to take women's feedback on free bus rides

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): After riding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses to seek the feedback of female passengers regarding the free bus ride scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that all women in Delhi are VIPs now.
"Now all our sisters in Delhi are VIPs. Until now, only MPs and MLAs would get free transport perks. Now all women will also get free transport facilities. I boarded a few buses to get direct feedback from women," Kejriwal tweeted.
Many women told the Chief Minister that they were feeling extremely secure with the presence of uniformed bus marshals in buses all day long.
The Chief Minister also interacted with the bus marshals and asked them to put in their best efforts towards protecting all women passengers from harassment on the vehicle.
"The presence of bus marshals is creating a sense of safety amongst women and fear amongst eve-teasers," Kejriwal said.
Hitting out at the Opposition for not supporting the scheme, he said that good work should be supported by all, but the Opposition only knows to criticise.
On the issue of the free travel scheme being extended to the Delhi Metro, Kejriwal said, "We are working on that as well. It is taking slightly longer because we have to do it together with the Centre. Even that scheme will start soon." (ANI)

