Kejriwal urges Centre to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all age groups

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appreciated the Centre's decision to start COVID-19 vaccination on all days in April for people aged above 45 years. However, he urged the central government to remove the clause of vaccinating only those above the age of 45 and start the vaccination drive at a mass scale for all age groups.

"I appreciate Centre's decision to operationalise both public and private sector COVID vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of the month of April. However, I urge the government to remove the clause of vaccinating only those people aged above 45 years. I request the Centre to start the vaccination drive at a mass-scale," said Kejriwal while addressing the press conference here.

He also appealed to the government to allow the vaccination drive to be conducted in schools and community centres so that a larger number of people can be reached out.

"Secondly, the Centre has allowed the vaccination drive to be carried out only in government and private hospitals. I believe, even today, many people are hesitant to visit a hospital. I request them to allow the vaccination drive to be conducted in schools and community centres so that a larger number of people can be reached out," he said.

Taking cognisance of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Kejriwal announced that Delhi has officially entered the fourth wave of coronavirus. However, he said, the situation is not as alarming as before.

"Delhi has entered the fourth wave of COVID-19. In the last few days, COVID-19 cases in Delhi have been rising. 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry."

Giving an update about the vaccination drive in the national capital, the AAP chief said, "We are focusing on the COVID19 vaccination, 71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi yesterday."

The Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30.

India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Friday. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,03,131. With 469 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,63,396. There are 6,14,696 active cases in the nation as of now. (ANI)