Kejriwal urges Centre to consider farmers' demands, repeal black laws

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government to repeal the three agriculture sector laws passed in the last monsoon session of parliament, keeping in view the plight of the agitating farmers amidst cold and rain.

"Salute to the courage of our farmers who took to the streets amidst the cold and rain. I appeal to the Central government that in today's meeting, considering all the demands of farmers and repeal all three black laws," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers' representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan today.



Leaders of farmers unions on Monday reiterated that nothing less than the repeal of Central farm laws will be acceptable to them.

Earlier today Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed that a total of 60 farmers have so far lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws. He further said one farmer is dying every 16 hours and it is the responsibility of the government to give an answer.

Ahead of talks with representatives of farm leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier said he is hopeful that the two parties will find a positive solution regarding the issue.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the minimum support price and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

