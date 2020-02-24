Kejriwal urges Home Minister to ensure peace in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Soon after fresh clashes erupted between two groups of protesters in Maujpur area of the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal to ensure peace and harmony is maintained.

"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in," he tweeted.

"I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG and Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained," Kejriwal urged.

"Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," he further added.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-East Ved Prakash Surya took stock of the situation and said that they have spoken to both sides to calm the situation.

"We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people and now the situation is under control," he said.

Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district of the national capital after the clash.

On Sunday, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security. (ANI)

