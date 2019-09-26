Kejriwal urges Punjab, Haryana CMs to take urgent action on crop stubble burning

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to his counterparts in Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them to take urgent action on the issue of crop stubble burning.

"I have written letters to the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab and the Union Minister of Environment seeking urgent steps to deal with crop burning. I know they are making efforts. But much more needs to be done to stop pollution. Meanwhile, at our level, we are taking steps to reduce pollution caused by local factors," the Delhi CM tweeted.

In his letter to the three leaders -- including Captain Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar -- Kejriwal stated that that high level of pollution in northern India poses risk to the health of all people and emphasised on the need for 'bold and urgent' action.

Underlining the achievements of the Delhi government in bringing down pollution in the city by 25 per cent in the last four years, Kejriwal further informed the letter's recipients about the announcement of a seven-point action plan for combating pollution.

The AAP leader further appealed to the chief ministers to take enhanced action on crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana respectively.

"There is little that the people of Delhi can do to fight pollution due to crop stubble burning happening in Punjab and Haryana, which is a major contributor to pollution in Delhi in the months of October and November. We understand and appreciate the several initiatives that (your government) is taking in this regard, but I am sure you will agree that much more needs to be done," the letter stated.

The Delhi Chief Minister has announced a seven-point 'Parali Pradushan Action Plan' and a five-point 'Winter Action Plan' to tackle the problem of deteriorating air quality due to crop burning in the winter months.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had also announced that the car rationing or odd-even scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15 to reduce pollution. (ANI)