Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in flood relief camps in Usman Puri Khadar on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Kejriwal visits flood relief camps in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:45 IST

Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the relief camps in Usman Puri Khadar on Wednesday to take stock of the flood-affected people.
"The water level of the river has increased and it is flowing at 206.6 metres, above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Houses at the low-lying were impacted and instant rescue operation was initiated. I'm happy to say that there have been no casualties till now," Arvind Kejriwal told ANI.
Kejriwal added, "According to the information we have received from the Haryana government, the water level will start decreasing from today evening."
District Magistrate of North-East Delhi, Shashi Kaushal told ANI, "We have done the arrangements of temporary tents, food, medical, drinking water for the people. We are keeping a continuous track of the situation."
On Tuesday, water from the overflowing river entered in the low-lying areas at Kisan Colony and Yamuna Khadar near ISBT and the cremation ground at Nigambodh Ghat also got submerged.
The river has swelled up following the release of 8.28 lakh cusec water from Haryana's Hathni Kund Barrage on Sunday. (ANI)

