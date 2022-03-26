Kejriwal wants money earned from 'The Kashmir Files' to be used for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been facing backlash on social media for his recent remarks on making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, on Saturday said that the money earned should be used for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and efforts should be made to bring them back home.

"In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Center for 13 years. BJP government has been there for the last 8 years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there. BJP politicised Kashmiri Pandits' atrocities. Now, they are making films about their tragedy and earning money. Kashmir Files earned about Rs 200 crores," said Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference here.

He also said that the film should streamed on YouTube for everyone to see.

"They should stream it on YouTube for everyone to see. Money earned should be used for Kashmiri Pandits' rehabilitation, and efforts should be made to bring them back home," he added.

Kejriwal had accused BJP of promoting 'The Kashmir Files' and had also referred to the demand of party leaders in Delhi for making it tax-free in his speech in assembly on Thursday.

He said if BJP wants people to watch the movie, its makers should put it on YouTube.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

The hard-hitting drama recently crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. (ANI)