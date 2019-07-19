Kejriwal writes Shah seeking hike in Delhi's share in central taxes

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a hike in New Delhi's share in central taxes as it has met the expenses caused by the rising population.

Kejriwal, in his letter, said due to the "inadvertent omission" of Article 270(3) of the Constitution, which deals with the share of taxes between the Centre and the Union territories, Delhi is missing out on its "legitimate share in central taxes of at least Rs 6,500 crore per annum".

"For the inadvertent omission of erstwhile article 270(3) of the Constitution of India, the Government of NCT of Delhi would be getting its legitimate share in central taxes of at least Rs. 6500.00 crore per annum with an appropriate annual enhancement like other states to finance the development needs," he wrote in the letter.

Kejriwal said Delhi should be treated as a full-fledged state in case of sharing central taxes.

"The NCT of Delhi has the character of a state and therefore, there is a strong case for treating Delhi at par with states for the purpose of share of central taxes and its local bodies to get grants being recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission and even as a Union Territory, Delhi was being considered for recommendation for grants in lieu of central taxes till the Tenth Finance Commission," he wrote.

Kejriwal made a case for an increase in the tax share saying he needs more money to carry out development work in the national capital.

"While the Delhi government has to maintain the infrastructure that meets world standards, it also has to improve the supply of civic amenities to the burgeoning population who legitimately expect employment and a fulsome life in the capital. Consequently, large investments in education, health, social, food securities, transport, roads and hospitals, etc., have to be made," he said.

Kejriwal requested Shah to look into the matter personally and provide additional terms of reference to the 15th Finance Commission to enable it to recommend the legitimate shares of Delhi in central taxes. (ANI)

