Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, says Covid situation in Delhi 'serious', requests for help from Centre

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday regarding the "serious situation" in the national capital concerning COVID-19 and highlighted the "grave shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply."

"Delhi's situation of COVID-19 has become very serious. There is a grave shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply. We are doing everything we can at our level. Your help would be needed," Kejriwal stated.

In his appeal, Kejriwal also requested for reservation of at least 7,000 hospital beds out of Central Government's 10,000 beds for COVID-infected patients.

"Delhi has around 10,000 beds at Central Government's hospitals. Out of these, only 1,800 have been reserved for COVID-19 patients. Taking note of the seriousness of this situation, it is my request to you, to reserve at least 7,000 beds for COVID-infected patients. Delhi is also facing a grave shortage of oxygen. Provide us oxygen on an urgent basis," the Chief Minister wrote.

He added, "I had informed Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday (Union Health and Family Welfare Minister), and Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) today morning, about the same."

Kejriwal also extended gratitude to PM Modi as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is making 500 ICU beds in Delhi and requested for doubling the same.

"In Delhi DRDO is making 500 ICU beds. Many thanks to you for the same. If the capacity is increased to 1000 beds, I would be obliged," he wrote.

"Till now, we have received a lot of support from the Central Government during this pandemic. I hope that you surely would help us on the aforementioned subjects," he added.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, the Chief Minister said, "Around 25,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The major concern is the positivity rate that has increased to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. The cases are rising very fast. The beds are getting exhausted very quickly. There has been a shortage of ICU beds. There are less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi. (ANI)