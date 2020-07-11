Kejriwal writes to PM Modi to cancel final year exams in universities

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday seeking cancellation of final year exams of Delhi University and other Central universities.

"For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon'ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exam of DU and other central govt universities and save the future," Kejriwal tweeted.

"If institutes like IIT and NLU have already awarded degrees to their students on the basis of internal assessment, then why can't other universities do the same? Several global universities have also awarded degrees on the basis of internal assessment in the time of corona pandemic," Kejriwal wrote.

Kejriwal's plea to the Prime Minister comes few hours after Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announced cancellation of all state university examinations, including final year examinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has adversely affected the functioning of schools and colleges across the world. (ANI)

