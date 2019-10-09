Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Kejriwal's participation in C-40 climate meet 'not commensurate' with level of participation from other countries: MEA

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday said that it has advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not to attend the C-40 World Mayors' Summit in Denmark in view that the participation of the AAP supremo as a speaker at the event's panel discussion was not commensurate with the level of participation from other countries.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that its decision to grant political clearance is based upon multiple inputs and takes into account the nature of the event, the level of participation by other countries and the type of invitation extended, to name a few.
"A considered decision on political clearance by the MEA is based on multiple inputs and takes into account the nature of the event, the level of participation by other countries, type of invitation extended, etc. In the instant case, the participation of Chief Minister of Delhi as a speaker at a panel discussion was not commensurate with the level of participation from other countries," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar">Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.
"The Chief Minister of one of the largest and populous cities in the world, which also is the capital of India, was therefore advised not to attend the event," Kumar added.
The MEA's statement came in response to media queries regarding political clearance for Kejriwal to visit Copenhagen for the summit, which was later denied.
Kejriwal was to attend the four-day C-40 climate summit beginning from October 9. He was to speak on his government's work towards lowering pollution, including the car rationing scheme.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also clarified that the permission was denied to Kejriwal for attending the climate meet in Denmark as it is a mayor-level conference. Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim is slated to attend the four-day programme.
"The West Bengal minister is going (to attend the climate meet in Denmark). This is a mayor-level conference," Javadekar had told reporters at a cabinet briefing.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had accused the BJP-led Centre of showing hostility and not giving political clearance to Kejriwal and others for attending the conference. (ANI)

