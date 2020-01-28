Kejriwal's plea challenging summons in voters' list tampering remark case dismissed

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the revision petition of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a magistrate court's order issuing summons against him in a defamation case filed by Rajeev Babbar over APP chief's alleged remark that the BJP tampered with the voters' list.

After concluding arguments in the matter, Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar decided to uphold the order of the magistrate court, whose order had been challenged by the AAP chief.

Earlier, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal had issued summons against AAP leaders Kejriwal, Atishi Marlena, Manoj Kumar, and Sushil Kumar Gupta.

All four leaders were later granted bail by the same court.

Babbar, a BJP Delhi leader, had filed a criminal defamation complaint against several AAP leaders including Kejriwal for allegedly harming the reputation of the BJP by blaming it for the deletion of names of voters from electoral rolls in Delhi.

"All the accused made accusations against the BJP in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of the BJP in relation to the voters belonging to certain sections of society, namely, Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims among others," Babbar had said. (ANI)

