Kelo river overflows in Raigarh following incessant rainfall

Raigarh (Chattisgarh) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): Following heavy and incessant rainfall in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, Kelo River has started overflowing.

The administration has issued an alert regarding heavy rainfall and has also ordered schools to remain shut.

Normal life has been affected severely, water has entered the houses of the residents and major roads have also been blocked disrupting the vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Sabari river is also flowing at a critical level, locals have been evacuated from the low lying areas and taken to safe places. The district administration and police are on a high alert.

The Districts that are worst-affected in Chhattisgarh are Bastar district and Sukma and Bijapur districts. (ANI)

