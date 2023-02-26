Kempanna Commission Report: Time for Siddaramaiah to face the harsh truth, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that time has come for the Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah to face the hard truth in the Arkavathy Layout identification scam.

Bommai earlier quoted the Kempanna Commission Report and alleged it to be proof of corruption under the Congress regime of former CM Siddaramaiah.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement that the Chief Minister told lies regarding the Arkavathi Layout identification scam, Bommai, while talking to reporters on Saturday said, "He should read the Kempanna Commission report that had been prepared after gathering all the pieces of evidence and there was no question of the telling lies."



"In turn, it was Siddaramaiah who was bluffing. The Congress leader wrote on the document saying "officials brought files, I have endorsed". This means Siddaramaiah has accepted committing the mistake. What more evidence is required than this?"

Bommai pointed out what Advocate General had said, and that judge remarked after hearing arguments.

"The judge, in his orders, has mentioned that it had been done to shield the corruption of the politicians and officials. I have said the same thing. I have read the commission report and the judgment...I have also seen what action they have taken based on the report. We will take the next course of action," said Bommai. (ANI)

