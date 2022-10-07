Kenya military delegation visits IMA Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): In furtherance of traditional Indo-Kenya ties and defence cooperation, Maj Gen FG Ahmed, Commandant, Kenya Military Academy, visited the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun from October 5 to October 7, 2022, along with a high-level delegation comprising five members from Kenya Military Academy.

Maj Gen FG Ahmed is the first woman to hold the rank of General in the Kenya Armed Forces and the Commandant of Kenya Military Academy.

The visiting delegation was shown in detail the training regime being followed at the Indian Military Academy including representation from friendly foreign countries.



The General was highly impressed with the determined and daring junior leadership, the raw courage of our Gentleman Cadets at the tactical level and the swift execution of military strategy and plans displayed during the operational tasks assigned to them as part of training.



The Kenya delegation appreciated the State of the Art training facilities at the Indian Military Academy being utilised for training the Gentleman Cadets to face the varied challenges of modern-day warfare. They also commended the staff for maintaining such stellar training standards.



The General interacted with Lt Gen VK Mishra, AVSM, Commandant, Indian Military Academy on training and administrative matters. They exchanged notes on various aspects of military training. The interactions clearly symbolised the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly Nations.

The Kenya Army General also interacted with the Gentleman Cadets undergoing pre-commission training at IMA. She applauded the GCs for their display of camaraderie, teamwork and resilience.

She emphasised that it is commendable to mention that IMA has produced top-class military leaders who have risen to the highest levels not only in India but also in friendly countries that send their cadets for training here. The officers passing out from here have physical and mental toughness and are capable to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, weather, and a determined enemy and bring glory to their motherland. (ANI)

