Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo (right) with son

Kenya Deputy High Commissioner's son takes jab at COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

ANI | Updated: May 19, 2021 01:57 IST


New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo accompanied her son as he received his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday.  

The foreign diplomat came with her 25-year-old son to the vaccination center at a government school in Malviya Nagar. Aam Admi Party MLA Somnath Bharti was present at the vaccination centre.  

"The Kenya High Commission is overjoyed and the preparation is excellent. We had a little difficulty in booking an appointment but finally got it," she said.  (ANI)

