Kenyan man, woman found dead in Gurugram hostel

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A man and a woman, both from Kenya, were on Tuesday found dead under suspicious circumstances in a paying-guest accommodation at Gurugram's Sushant Lok, police said.

The deceased have been identified as David, 34, and Ruth, 27. The two are suspected to have died 2-3 days back, police said.

Ruth was a teacher at Lancer International School in DLF Phase 5.

The hostel employees on Tuesday informed the police about a stench coming from the third-floor room number 304, said Preetpal Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police.

"When the police reached the spot, the body of the girl was lying on the floor in a half-naked state while that of the man was found hanging by the neck from the geyser in the bathroom.

The Kenya embassy has been informed and investigation in the case is being done, police said. (ANI)

