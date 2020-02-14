Kenyan national found dead in Mumbai hotel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Kenyan national Cyrus Omondi was found dead in his hotel room in Mulund on Thursday, police said.

Omondi was in Mumbai with some students from Kenya to participate in a Karate Championship.

In his hotel room, he was found lying unresponsive. Omondi was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

