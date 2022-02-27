Kenyan woman arrested with heroin in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A Kenyan lady arrested on Friday with contraband heroin worth around Rs 1.25 crore at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station here, informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Delhi Division.

The suspected foreigner lady was identified as Alice Wangri Waithira, 50, a citizen of Kenya.

The RPF revealed that after receiving the information that a foreign woman was carrying contraband drugs while travelling in train Nizamuddin Express, from Mumbai, the RPF team got ready with their plan.



Krishan Kumar, Head Constable of RPF and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) staff jointly, along with two ladies staff checked the train on Friday.

Vigilant RPF Team traced and identified the suspected lady in the train though she was trying to conceal her face with a mask and other clothes.

"She was brought to the RPF Post and while searching RPF found some unusual bulge over the outer layer of her handbag on turning her handbag up and down, it was observed that some material was expanding. So, the outer layer of both the sides was cut by blade and white type substance powder substance was found filled up which was taken out and tested with drug kits which were found to be Heroin," read the release by the RPF.

The RPF also revealed that the total weight of the heroin was 390 grams worth a value of Rs 1.25 crore approximately.

The seized drug and accused were handed over to NCB where a Case under NDPS Act was registered against the accused. (ANI)

